IIT, IIM graduates talented pool: Singapore PM

ANI

Singapore: Singapore has one of the biggest pools of talented graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said, as he praised the contributions of foreign talents in the country's progress. The PM highlighted the quality of IIT-IIM alumni as he underscored the need for Singapore to continue bringing in foreign talent to meet manpower demands. pti

Dutch contestant kicked out of Eurovision

Malmo (Sweden): The Netherlands' contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest was dramatically expelled from competition hours before Saturday's final of the pan-continental pop competition, which has been rattled by protests over the participation of Israel. Competition organiser the European Broadcasting Union said the Swedish police were investigating "a complaint made by a female member of the production crew" against Dutch performer Joost Klein. The organiser said it wouldn't be appropriate for Klein to participate at the event in Malmo while the legal process was underway. pti

Kate Middleton ‘doing well’, says Prince William

London: Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne, on Friday said his wife Catherine is "doing well", one of the royal's few comments about her condition since her cancer diagnosis. The Prince of Wales made the remarks about Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, during a visit to St Mary's Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly. He was told about a new health and social care facility being built on Duchy land near the hospital. pti

US research shows pollen can change weather

Washington: For the past two years, researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Global Systems Laboratory (GSL) have been developing the first pollen forecast of its kind in the US. The forecast can predict both the impact of weather on pollen concentrations and how pollen loads will influence the weather. More than 80 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies due to airborne pollen, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Associated medical costs exceed USD 3 billion every year, with nearly half of those costs linked to prescription medicine.