Illegal migrants will be flown to Rwanda: UK

London, April 22

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday announced that the first flight with illegal migrants will take off for Rwanda in 10 to 12 weeks “come what may” and claimed that all preparation had been made for the process once the long-delayed legislation passes through Parliament.

No ifs, no buts No ifs, no buts, these flights are going to Rwanda. The first flight will leave in 10 to 12 weeks. —Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister

Stressing that he would not be giving out “sensitive operational detail” during a Downing Street briefing, the British Indian leader revealed that chartered commercial flights have been booked, an airfield has been identified and hundreds of escort officials trained to fly out the first set of migrants to Kigali while their asylum claims are processed.

The press conference came as the government said Parliament would be sitting overnight on Monday for as long as it takes for the Safety of Rwanda Bill to pass.

