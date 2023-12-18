Illegal migration poses threat to Europe: Sunak

PTI

London, December 17

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was in Italy over the weekend on an official visit, has warned that illegal migration threatens to “overwhelm” Europe and indicated that it may be time for an update of international law.

At an event in Rome on Saturday, the British Indian leader also cautioned that “enemies” could use immigration as a “weapon” by “deliberately driving people to our shores to try to destabilise” European society.

