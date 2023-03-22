IMF approves $3 bn bailout for Sri Lanka

Colombo, March 21

The International Monetary Fund said Monday that its executive board has approved a nearly $3 billion bailout program for Sri Lanka over four years to help salvage the country’s bankrupt economy.

About $333 million will be disbursed immediately and the approval will also open up financial support from other institutions, the IMF said.

“Sri Lanka has been facing tremendous economic and social challenges with a severe recession amid high inflation, depleted reserves, an unsustainable public debt, and heightened financial vulnerabilities,” its statement quoted IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as saying.

“Institutions and governance frameworks require deep reforms. For Sri Lanka to overcome the crisis, swift and timely implementation of the EFF-supported program with strong ownership for the reforms is critical.” The approval will unlock financing of up to $7 billion from the IMF and other international multilateral financial institutions, President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said.

“We committed to full transparency in all our discussions with financial institutions and with our creditors,” Wickremesinghe said in a statement from his office. “I express my gratitude to the IMF and our partners for their support as we look to get the economy back on track for the long term through prudent fiscal management and our ambitious reform agenda.” — AP