IMF, Pakistan fail to strike deal on bailout package

Karachi, February 10
Cash-strapped Pakistan and the IMF have failed to reach a staff-level agreement on a much-needed USD 1.1 billion bailout package aimed at preventing the country from going bankrupt.
After 10 days of rigorous talks here, discussions between the two sides remained inclusive, with the Washington-based global lender saying that discussions will continue virtually in the coming days.
