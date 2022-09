IMF provisionally agrees on USD 2.9 billion loan for crisis-hit Sri Lanka

PTI

Colombo, September 1

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a loan of about USD 2.9 billion, the international lender said on Thursday.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which was triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

“IMF staff and the Sri Lankan authorities have reached a staff-level agreement to support Sri Lanka's economic policies with a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about 2.9 billion US dollars,” the IMF said in a statement.

The objective is to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while safeguarding financial stability, among other factors, it added.

Sri Lanka started negotiating for the facility in late April after announcing its first-ever international debt default. The government later appointed legal and debt advisors to handle the debt restructuring as prescribed by the IMF.

“Debt relief from Sri Lanka's creditors and additional financing from multilateral partners will be required to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps”, it said.

“Financing assurances to restore debt sustainability from Sri Lanka's official creditors and making a good faith effort to reach a collaborative agreement with private creditors are crucial before the IMF can provide financial support to Sri Lanka,” it added.

The IMF calls for action to raise fiscal revenue by implementing tax reforms, introducing cost recovery-based pricing for fuel and electricity, raising social spending to help the poor and the vulnerable in the ongoing economic crisis, restoring flexible exchange rate, a capitalised banking system and a stronger anti-corruption legal framework.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million, plunged into a political crisis last month, after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country following a popular public uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.

Rajapaksa was replaced by his ally Wickremesinghe, who is also the country's Finance Minister and is leading the talks with the IMF delegation.