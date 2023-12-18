 Imprisoned Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s party uses artificial intelligence to replicate his voice for a speech : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Imprisoned Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s party uses artificial intelligence to replicate his voice for a speech

Imprisoned Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s party uses artificial intelligence to replicate his voice for a speech

Khan's voice was used to address a virtual event on social media watched by more than a million people

Imprisoned Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s party uses artificial intelligence to replicate his voice for a speech

Imran Khan. AP/PTI file



AP

Islamabad, December 18

For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to supporters.

The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.

The replicated voice of Pakistan's most popular opposition figure was used to address a virtual event on social media watched by more than a million people. The four-minute speech was written by Khan in prison and delivered by AI.

It was not immediately clear if Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, violated any laws. The party confirmed the speech was AI-generated.

Khan's public addresses are heavily restricted in Pakistan. Pakistan's government has not commented.

Khan has had almost no contact with the outside world since he was imprisoned in August on a corruption charge. He faces a slew of other legal cases, making it impossible for him to contest the February 8 parliamentary polls.

His lawyer says he still could submit his nomination papers as his appeal of his conviction and sentencing has yet to be decided by a court.

The use of AI on Khan's voice, and the buzz it has created, demonstrates his popularity. It also shows how technologically advanced Khan's political party is compared to the older, more established ones, according to analysts.

“The use of artificial intelligence in Pakistan is something new, and even I was not expecting that the PTI could use it ahead of elections in an effort to mobilize supporters,” said Umayr Hassan, a Lahore-based computer engineer.

Azim Chaudhry, an Islamabad-based political analyst, said about 128 million voters are eligible to vote but barely 20 million people in Pakistan use social media.

He said it remained to be seen how the government would respond to the AI-generated audio.

“Definitely, the use of artificial intelligence will give a boost to PTI, but the big question is whether Imran Khan violated any laws, as no criminal can directly or indirectly address such rallies under the law,” he said.

In the audio, the voice replicating Khan's was heard praising his supporters and his social media followers. It urged people to vote for PTI in the upcoming elections.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Imran Khan #Pakistan #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

2
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

3
World

Watch: Giorgia Meloni says 'no place for Islam in Europe, will not allow Sharia law in Italy'

4
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

5
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

6
Bathinda

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

7
Comment

India must stand firm against Canada

8
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

9
Punjab

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

10
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach

Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't; how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Will be effective from December 1


Cities

View All

Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Amritsar: Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Centre committed to make India developed nation by 2047: Minister

Martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Path organised at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Golden Temple complex

Amritsar: Woman gang raped

Punjab Pensioners Union discuss Centre, state policies

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Navjot Sidhu hits out at AAP over mining policy

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks in Chandigarh underway

PGI-Chandigarh fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Chandigarh: 4 immigration consultants booked

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case fake, bogus: AAP after ED summons Arvind Kejriwal

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi court dismisses NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha’s plea for return of seized electronic devices

Man hit by minibus, dragged on bonnet in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves abroad to search for him

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

100 e-buses set to ply on city roads

Youth’s body found in autorickshaw

Open House What needs to be done to check the rising cybercrime in city & district?

No dearth of talent in district, better sport infrastructure need of the hour

Bikram Majithia appears before SIT for questioning in drugs case

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Cops await doctors’ nod to interrogate gangster

Blight disease damages 70% tomato crop in Patiala district

65 rural women trained in tailoring under 'Pahal'