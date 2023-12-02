Imran Khan booked in graft case

PTI

Islamabad, December 1

Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog on Friday formally filed a case against former premier Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and others in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case after completing a probe.

The National Accountability Bureau alleged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees and dozens of acres from a land developing firm, for legalising Rs 50 billion that was confiscated and returned to the cash-strapped country by the UK.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan