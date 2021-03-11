Imran granted pre-arrest bail in 'azadi march' cases

PTI

Peshawar, June 2

A Pakistani court on Thursday granted a three-week pre-arrest bail to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in 14 cases registered against him in connection with the arson and vandalism by his supporters during the recent azadi march organised by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, according to media reports.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted Khan the bail to the 69-year-old former Prime Minister against a surety of Rs 50,000. Khan reached out to the court for protection against his possible arrest in case he marches to Islamabad again. PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed accepted the plea. Khan attended the hearing in-person.