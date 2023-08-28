Imran interrogated, admits to losing confidential diplomatic documents

Islamabad, August 27
Jailed former PM Imran Khan admitted misplacing a confidential diplomatic cable as he was interrogated by Pakistan’s top investigative agency at the Attock jail in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act for wrongful use of the classified document, according to media reports on Sunday.
Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term after he was sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month. The counter-terrorism wing (CTW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday visited the former PM in the jail, media reports said. FIA sources said a six-member joint investigation team, led by FIA Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, interrogated him for over an hour.
Khan had waved a document at a rally days before his ouster as the PM in April 2022, saying it was proof of foreign conspiracy. During questioning, Imran denied that the paper he waved before a gathering last year, days before the ouster of his government, as proof of the conspiracy was the diplomatic cable. “The paper I gestured in the public were cabinet meeting minutes and not cypher,” he said.
The investigation agency had booked Khan and PTI vice chairman and ex-minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, after ascertaining their deliberate involvement in misusing the cypher and its misplacement following a probe. — PTI
Accused americans of toppling govt
Days before his ouster as the PM in April 2022, Imran had waved a document at a rally, claiming it was proof of foreign (US) conspiracy.
