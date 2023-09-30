Imran involved in violence on May 9, investigators tell court

PTI

Lahore, September 29

Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan and several top leaders of his party were directly involved in orchestrating the unprecedented anti-government violence on May 9, a joint investigation team has informed an anti-terrorism court here.

900 party men named A probe report submitted to an anti-terrorism court mentioned that according to the Lahore police, Imran (70) and over 900 other party men named in the May 9 cases were guilty of serious offences.

The team was constituted to probe the violence in Punjab province following the arrest of Imran, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, in connection with a corruption case on May 9. Headed by DIG (Operations) Imran Kishwar, officials on Thursday submitted chargesheets against PTI leaders and hundreds of workers before an anti-terrorism court, a media report stated.

“According to the Lahore police, Imran (70) and over 900 other party leaders and activists named in the May 9 cases were guilty of serious offences,” the report stated.

The chargesheets filed before the court stated that over “400 pieces of video evidence, including speeches of the PTI chairman, proved that the attacks on military installations and premises in cantonment areas were pre-planned”.

A large number of PTI activists had attacked military installations, police vehicles, and other public and private properties in Lahore, according to the cases registered with the police. The vandalism at the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House), Askari Tower, and the Shadman police station were some of the major incidents during the violence.

Imran has denied masterminding or inciting the attacks stating that it was a well-planned conspiracy to oust its party from upcoming elections. Imran has been detained since August 5 after his arrest following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, is currently serving his sentence in the cipher case in Adiala jail.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan