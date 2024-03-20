Imran Khan acquitted in 2 vandalism cases

Islamabad: In some relief to Imran Khan, a court in Pakistan has acquitted him in two different cases of vandalism during his anti-government march in March 2022. “Several cases were registered in a single day, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was framed in the same role,” Khan’s lawyer argued. PTI
Vinay Kumar is next diplomat to Russia
New Delhi: Senior diplomat Vinay Kumar, currently Ambassador to Myanmar, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Russia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. He is a 1992-batch IFS officer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...