Imran Khan acquitted in 2 vandalism cases

Islamabad: In some relief to Imran Khan, a court in Pakistan has acquitted him in two different cases of vandalism during his anti-government march in March 2022. “Several cases were registered in a single day, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was framed in the same role,” Khan’s lawyer argued. PTI

Vinay Kumar is next diplomat to Russia

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Vinay Kumar, currently Ambassador to Myanmar, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Russia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. He is a 1992-batch IFS officer.

