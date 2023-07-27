 Imran Khan alleges police forced driver to confess that he supplied him drugs : The Tribune India

Khan is facing more than 140 cases across the country

Imran Khan. File photo



PTI

Lahore, July 27

Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday alleged that police forced a driver to confess that he supplied him drugs.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said that the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has fallen to great depths just to get him disqualified or jailed ahead of general elections later this year.

Khan is facing more than 140 cases across the country and faces charges like terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder since he was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. He has alleged that his ouster was part of a US-led conspiracy because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

“I was sent a box of shoes from someone I know. It was delivered to my house by their driver. Two days later, the police turned up at the driver’s house, harassing and threatening his poor family and forcing him to say that he came to deliver a box of drugs at my place,” he said in a tweet.

Khan also posted a picture of a pair of shoes delivered to him.

He further said this is what happens when criminals run a country.

“Not only do they post crooks who are incompetent to important positions, but they also try to convince the nation that everyone is as crooked as them. It shows the desperation of this criminal enterprise, just to get me disqualified or jailed, they are willing to fall to great depths,” the PTI chief said.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders openly allege that Khan uses drugs and can’t survive in jail without them.

“Imran Khan is afraid of going to jail because he knows that he will not get drugs there,” Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has alleged.

