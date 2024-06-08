Imran Khan cites bail to Kejriwal in Pak top court to seek relief

Islamabad, June 7
Jailed Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan has invoked the case of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal getting bail to campaign ahead of India’s General Election, as he complained before the Supreme Court about the mistreatment meted to him in jail.
During his appearance on Thursday before a five-member Supreme Court bench, the PTI chairman complained of the “victimisation” that he faced since his ouster from power in April 2022.
Khan, complaining of oppression against him, pointed out that Kejriwal was released on bail by the Indian apex court ahead of the General Election for campaigning for his party, but he was facing oppression in Pakistan which was under undeclared “martial law”.
