Imran Khan deliberately delayed extension of Army chief: Opposition

PTI

Islamabad, March 23

Pakistan PM Imran Khan had deliberately delayed the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure in 2019 to taint the process in “controversy”, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Wednesday.

He also said that while his party always respected the military, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was behind a social media campaign targeting the armed forces. —