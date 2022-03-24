Imran Khan deliberately delayed extension of Army chief: Opposition

Islamabad, March 23
Pakistan PM Imran Khan had deliberately delayed the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure in 2019 to taint the process in “controversy”, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Wednesday.
He also said that while his party always respected the military, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was behind a social media campaign targeting the armed forces. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7