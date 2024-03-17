Imran Khan demands high treason proceedings against Pakistan poll mandate thieves

PTI

Islamabad, March 17

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has sought high treason proceedings against officials who allegedly stole the people’s mandate in the February general elections.

Khan’s remarks came as he spoke to reporters on Saturday after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case in which his wife Bushra Bibi, aide Farah Gogi and property tycoon Malik Riaz are also implicated.

The February 8 elections in Pakistan were marred by the allegations of vote rigging.

Though more than 90 independent candidates backed by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto struck a post-poll deal and formed a coalition government in the country.

PTI says the new government was formed by stealing its mandate.

Khan claimed that his party bagged over 30 million votes whereas the rest of the 17 political parties jointly secured the same number of votes, Dawn newspaper reported.

He said his party took up the irregularities in polls with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that non-government organisations also pointed out flaws in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, a protest was held outside the IMF headquarters in the US against the alleged rigging in the polls.

Khan, 71, in his remarks, endorsed the demonstration outside the IMF office but distanced himself from the anti-Army slogans raised by the protesters.

“First, the PTI was denied its electoral symbol of bat under a conspiracy and then the former ruling party was deprived of its share of reserved seats,” Khan said, as he sought high treason proceedings against officials who stole the people’s mandate.

The theft of the mandate was akin to treason, which attracted Article 6 of the Constitution, the politician said.

He said the order of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on reserved seats would be challenged in the Supreme Court, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not allocate PTI’s seats to other political parties.

In a huge blow to PTI, the PHC on Thursday unanimously rejected the Sunni Ittehad Council’s petition challenging the election commission’s decision to allocate reserved seats for women and minorities in the national and provincial legislatures meant for it to other parties.

PTI-backed independents, who won the February 8 elections, joined the Sunni Ittehad Council, a political alliance of Islamic political and Barelvi religious parties in Pakistan, to get a share of the reserved seats.

Khan said the election was a fixed match in which the “ECP and the caretaker gov­e­rnment were hand in glove”.

A few political parties and the establishment “sabotaged the plan to bring in electronic voting”, he said.

