 Imran Khan hints at launching street agitation; instructs party supporters to wait for his call : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Imran Khan hints at launching street agitation; instructs party supporters to wait for his call

Imran Khan hints at launching street agitation; instructs party supporters to wait for his call

"During the past two darkest years in Pakistan’s history, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s political persecution was carried on with complete impunity”

Imran Khan hints at launching street agitation; instructs party supporters to wait for his call

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founding chairman and jailed former PM Imran Khan. File photo



PTI

Islamabad, May 22 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founding chairman and jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday hinted at launching a street agitation to protest what he called “political persecution” of his party workers and instructed his party’s leadership and supporters to wait for his call.

In a message to his party workers, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician claimed that during the “past two darkest years in Pakistan’s history, PTI’s political persecution was carried on with complete impunity”.

“My message for my nation: we must now be ready to practically struggle against this fascist mafia. I instruct all of you— my central party leadership, central, provincial and local party organisation, members, workers, supporters and the common man to wait for my street agitation call,” Khan said in his message posted on X.

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail as he serves several sentences in the Toshakana, un-Islamic marriage, and the cipher cases.

Khan said his party workers “were subjected to the prohibited war tool of collective punishment - our houses trespassed, our people killed and tortured, our businesses destroyed, even the elderly and children were not spared”.

“For the sake of Pakistan, we have been very patient so far. But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH NOW!!” he said.

He said that the “heinous attack” on Rauf Hassan is “very instigating and further demonstrates that the powerful are unwilling to accept dissent, preferring to resort to cowardly tactics rather than addressing the underlying problems”.

Hasan, the party’s information secretary, was allegedly attacked by a group of around four transgender persons in the parking lot of a private news channel’s office in the capital. It drew strong condemnation from his party, however, it remains unclear why the politician was attacked.

A message posted on Khan’s account on X, managed by his social media team, said, “The entire nation knows who is orchestrating these attacks on our leadership. It’s the same powers that lurk in the shadows and use proxies to harass and threaten judges and make a mockery of elections by brazenly tampering with results.

“Let us make it very clear that PTI will not be deterred by such dirty tactics and violence which only serve to expose the perpetrators before the nation.”

In his message on Wednesday, Khan said he has repeatedly emphasised that economic stability cannot be achieved without having political stability, and the last two years have shown how the economic conditions of the common man have worsened when a performing government was “ousted by the military establishment and their puppets were installed”. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

3
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

4
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

5
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

6
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

7
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

8
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

9
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

10
Chandigarh

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

In an interview to PTI, the chief minister says the matter i...

Rajasthan’s Barmer records 48 degrees; temperatures set to rise further, says IMD

Rajasthan’s Barmer records 48 degrees; temperatures set to rise further, says IMD

Water levels in the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna river drop a...

Calcutta High Court order on OBC quota to Muslims ‘tight slap’ to opposition: Modi

Calcutta High Court order on OBC quota to Muslims ‘tight slap’ to opposition: Modi

The Calcutta High Court, in its verdict on Wednesday, noted ...

Bomb threat email received by North Block, security officers conduct searches

North Block receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

The threat is received through an email around 3.30 pm by a ...

Pune juvenile court cancels bail of teenager involved in car crash, sends him to observation home

Pune juvenile court cancels bail of teenager involved in car crash, sends him to observation home

The board had on Sunday granted bail to him hours after the ...


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Lulu Group International to start logistics, food processing centre in Punjab’s Amritsar

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Haryana, Punjab sizzle under intense heat; Sirsa hottest at 47.2 degrees Celsius

Haryana, Punjab sizzle under intense heat; Sirsa hottest at 47.2 degrees Celsius

Can extend time for filing written statements in civil proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Arvind Kejriwal says wife Sunita has no interest in politics, will not contest elections in future

AAP minister Atishi alleges Haryana govt 'blocked' Yamuna water supply to Delhi; CM Nayab Saini contest her claim

Delhi court grants bail to man behind metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets