Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan indicted in cipher case

PTI

Islamabad, December 13

A special court in Pakistan on Wednesday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain conducted the proceedings of the case in Rawalpindi jail where the two leaders have been incarcerated in the case. This was the second time that they were indicted after October 23.

