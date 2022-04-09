Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 9

It was after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India ahead of a trust vote that his ex-wife and vociferous critic Reham Khan hit out at him saying, "He knows he can't win again so decided to campaign for India? Khudaar quam suddenly!!"

He knows he can’t win again so decided to campaign for India? Khudaar qom suddenly!! — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 8, 2022

Imran Khan, in his address on Friday, said Pakistan should learn from “khuddar qaum” (self-respecting people) from India, as no superpower can dictate terms to New Delhi.

Imran termed his neighbouring country as 'khuddar quam' (self-respecting people).

This is not the first time that Imran has praised India. Since the political crisis in Pakistan, Imran has changed his attitude towards India.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said if Imran liked India so much, he should shift there.

جس بھارت کے قصیدے پڑھ رہے ہیں وہاں مختلف وزرائے اعظم کے خلاف عدم اعتماد کی ستائیس تحریکیں آئیں۔ کسی ایک نے بھی آئین، جمہوریت اور اخلاقیات سے یہ کھلواڑ نہی کیا۔ واجپائی ایک ووٹ سے ہارا، گھر چلا گیا — آپ کی طرح ملک، آئین اور قوم کو یرغمال نہیں بنایا ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 8, 2022

"There were 27 no-confidence motions against the various prime ministers who were reciting the anthems of India. No one has played with the constitution, democracy and ethics. Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home - did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you!" Maryam had tweeted.

"I laud India today... they have always had an independent foreign policy. India is part of the Quad alliance with US... and it calls itself neutral," he had said.

Imran Khan will be facing the no-trust motion in the assembly on Saturday as the Supreme Court has termed the dissolution of the assembly unconstitutional.

