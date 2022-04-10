Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence

PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that he saw off Khan from his official state residence.

Imran Khan. File photo

PTI

Islamabad, April 9

Imran Khan has vacated the Prime Minister's official residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, a senior leader from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Sunday.

After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the reins to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ayaz Sadiq for the National Assembly, it seemed that the vote on the no-confidence motion would go ahead.

Consequently, it meant that the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician would have to leave the Prime Minister's Office.

PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that he saw off Khan from his official state residence.

“Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation,” tweeted Faisal.

Khan has left the PM Office for his residence in Banigala, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

