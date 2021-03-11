Imran Khan made Rs 142 mn by selling state gifts from Toshakhana, says Pak minister

Islamabad, April 21
Pakistan's newly-appointed information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan paid a meagre amount of 20 per cent retention money and made Rs 142 million by selling state gifts from the Toshakhana.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she said Khan used his position as the prime minister to do business and earn money.
Aurangzeb said Khan declared that he earned Rs 141 million till date since he started earning. However, he earned Rs 142 million by selling the precious gifts, she said.
She asserted that only 20 per cent retention money was paid by Khan for the gifts. Aurangzeb asked Khan to provide the money trail of the amount spent to buy gifts from the Toshakhana.
The information minister said Khan will have to show the money trail and the receipts as the Toshakhana gifts cannot be sold."Where is the money trail for the gifts you (Imran) retained?,"she asked.
“The PTI-led government introduced a law to procure gifts from the Toshakhana at 50% of its original cost, but despite the law being introduced during their tenure, Imran Khan purchased the gift at 20% of the cost,” Aurangzeb said.
