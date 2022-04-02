Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Bid to remove me backed by United States, says Pakistan PM

Islamabad, April 2
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States.
Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday.
Khan told a group of foreign journalists that, "the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States".
The White House has denied that the United States is seeking to remove Khan from power after he made similar accusations in the past days.
Khan has been claiming that the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” because of his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power. Agencies
