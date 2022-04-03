Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

PTI

Islamabad, April 3

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will face the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with the opposition sponsored no-confidence motion coming up for a vote in the National assembly today.

With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI government lead by Imran Khan is already in minority. The embattled Prime Minister has called on his supporters to take to the streets as a no-trust vote that could see him thrown out of office comes up.