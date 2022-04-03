Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Islamabad, April 3
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will face the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with the opposition sponsored no-confidence motion coming up for a vote in the National assembly today.
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI government lead by Imran Khan is already in minority. The embattled Prime Minister has called on his supporters to take to the streets as a no-trust vote that could see him thrown out of office comes up.
The opposition is headed by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), two parties that dominated Pakistan politics before Imran Khan stitched together a coalition govt in 2018
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested on Saturday that he might not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the United States. Read full story
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) had effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a key coalition partner MQM-P said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the youth of Pakistan to stage “peaceful protests” against a “foreign conspiracy” allegedly hatched against his government but told them not to criticise the Pakistan Army, a day ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against him. Read full story
