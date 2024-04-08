Imran Khan: PTI leaders in contact with establishment

PTI

Islamabad, April 7

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has said that some of his party leaders are in contact with the powerful establishment, as he expressed willingness to hold a dialogue with anyone amidst the crackdown on his party.

Khan’s remarks came as he spoke to reporters after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on Saturday, the Dawn newspaper said.

Khan, 71, said that he was ready to hold a dialogue with anyone for the sake of the country. Khan said that a few leaders in the PTI “are still in contact with the establishment”, apparently for negotiations. However, he did not elaborate.

