Imran Khan reached out to former Pak President Zardari for reconciliation ahead of no-trust vote, reveals leaked audio

The 32-second audio recording comes days after Khan abruptly ended his anti-government sit-in against the government

Imran Khan reached out to former Pak President Zardari for reconciliation ahead of no-trust vote, reveals leaked audio

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters file

PTI

Islamabad, May 29

A leaked audio recording of an alleged telephonic conversation between former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain has surfaced, in which Riaz was heard as saying that ousted prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to reach out to Zardari for reconciliation talks, according to media reports.

The 32-second audio recording, believed to be the voices of Zardari and Riaz, respectively, has gone viral on social media, and comes days after Khan abruptly ended his anti-government sit-in amid speculation that there was a deal struck between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Army.

In the purported conversation, the date of which cannot be ascertained, Riaz could be heard telling Zardari that Khan was sending him messages, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

“Today, he (Imran Khan) has sent too many messages,” the voice believed to be of Riaz told the former president, who in response says: “It is impossible now.” “It’s okay. I just wanted to bring this into your notice,” the Dawn report said, quoting Riaz’s alleged voice.

While the PTI immediately dismissed the audio as “fake,” members of Zardari’s party, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said it “seemed genuine,” the report said.

“A business personality and an anti-Imran Khan politician are having a conversation which is being attributed to Imran Khan. However, the conversation has nothing to do with reality,” The Express Tribune newspaper quoted PTI leader Shahbaz Gill as saying.

Khan, who was ousted from power last month through a no-trust vote, had apparently lost the support of the Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief last year.

He has been claiming that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” because his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power.

He has named the US as the country behind the conspiracy, a charge denied by Washington.

Khan on Friday dismissed reports that he struck a deal with the Pakistan Army to end his massive “Azadi rally” demanding fresh general elections, asserting that he had decided to end his march to avoid bloodshed.

“I had observed anger among the people against the police after what they did to stop the march, and there was a fear that if we continued to march as announced, the country would plunge into chaos and anarchy,” Khan said.

“Do not think it was our weakness and don’t think that a deal was made. I am hearing strange things that a deal was made with the establishment. I did not make a deal with anyone,” he said, referring to the reported role of the powerful military establishment in ending the rally by PTI activists.

He warned that he would return to the Pakistani capital with the entire nation if the “imported government” failed to announce fresh general elections within the six-day deadline, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to retort back that his “dictation won’t work” and Parliament would decide the date for polls.

Last week, Khan had asked his supporters to march peacefully to Islamabad on May 25 to press for the dissolution of the National Assembly and fresh elections in the country.

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, however, insisted that he would announce a massive rally again if early elections are not ordered by the government.

He emphasised that his party would not deal with or accept the “imported government” headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

2
Chandigarh

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

3
Features

Pause, reflect on ‘Tour of Duty’

4
Punjab

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney are AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha polls

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder will meet CM Mann, to give names of ex-ministers involved in corruption: PLC leader

6
Punjab

Gang smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh, filled it in bottles of costly scotch in Mohali; 4 held

7
J & K

Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh

8
Nation

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

9
Nation

Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge

10
Punjab

Jathedars, ex-cops among 424 lose security in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet
Trending

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet

People’s leader: Meet the IAS officer gone viral from Assam who walked barefoot to inspect flood-affected areas
Trending

Meet the IAS officer trending online after video of her walking barefoot in flood-hit Assam villages goes viral

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim
Amritsar

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km
Himachal

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km through dense forest

Harmonium & its exiles
Comment

Harmonium & its exiles

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express wrat over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'
Trending

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express displeasure over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'

Top News

Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after tracking pilot's mobile phone

Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after tracking pilot's mobile phone

Army helicopter carried 10 soldiers and two employees of the...

Plane with 22 passengers, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal's mountains: Officials

Plane with 22 passengers, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal's mountains

Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air took off at 10...

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Conditions are favourable for monsoon's further advance duri...

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

The withdrawn press release was issued by Bengaluru Regional...

Pakistani drone with payload shot down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Pakistani drone carrying magnetic bombs, under-barrel grenades shot down in J-K's Kathua

J-K Police shot down the drone in Rajbagh area of Kathua

Cities

View All

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

Cop among 3 booked in separate rape cases in Amritsar

‘Don’t scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights’

Flip-flop: Akal Takht Jathedar refuses to take back police cover

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Now, cyber fraudsters use DP of Chandigarh DGP

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Judge's wife found hanging at brother’s flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Man held for weaving fake loot story

Gangster Pancham Noor arrested

JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Home Guards commanders booked for graft

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

189 lives lost at 40 black spots in 3 years in Ludhiana

Residents collect money to repair Noorwala Road

Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Deaflympics gold medal winner wrestler Sumit Dahiya honoured in Patiala

Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling

Questions raised over Health Department's contract for repair of pumps