Imran Khan says 'enemies paid his second wife'; Reham Khan replies 'ask him how much did they pay me to marry him'

Without naming his second wife Reham Khan--in a veiled attack--ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that the Sharif family "paid a woman" to write a book against him during the 2018 General Election.

He claimed that the "mafia" is once again attempting his character assassination and may release something after Eid.

He said: “They are the people who paid a woman to write a book against me in the 2018 elections. They will once again go for my character assassination after Eid. For them I have a message … I will fight against them as long as I am alive.”

Reham Khan later took to Twitter to reply, “Please ask him how much did they pay me to marry him? To put up with him for a year? And how much did they pay him to pursue me relentlessly!! Paranoia is a disease!!”

Reham Khan, a former BBC journalist, published a book titled 'Reham Khan' on her life and struggles and a major portion of it was Imran Khan and sensational revelations about the former Pakistan PM, regarding his spirituality, strong belief in black magic, etc.

Jemima Goldsmith, his first wife, Imran Khan said, “This is the same Sharif mafia that campaigned against a woman who came to Pakistan after embracing Islam. They called her a Jew and filed a fake case against her which went on for a year.”

