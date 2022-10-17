 Imran Khan stuns PML-N-led ruling coalition in bypolls; wins 6 National Assembly seats : The Tribune India

Imran Khan stuns PML-N-led ruling coalition in bypolls; wins 6 National Assembly seats

In July, Khan’s party had won 15 out of 20 seats in the crucial Punjab Assembly bypolls, while PML-N bagged four seats

Imran Khan stuns PML-N-led ruling coalition in bypolls; wins 6 National Assembly seats

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, October 17

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday swept the crucial by-elections, winning six out of eight National Assembly seats and two out of three provincial Assembly seats in Punjab, in another jolt to the Shehbaz Sharif Government.

The main contest was between Prime Minister Shehbaz’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Eight seats of the National Assembly (NA) and three of the Punjab provincial Assembly fell vacant after the PTI lawmakers resigned following the toppling of Khan’s government in April.

Khan, who contested seven National Assembly seats in the crucial by-elections held on Sunday, emerged victorious in six constituencies, building forward momentum in his drive to push the six-month-old PML-N-led government into announcing an early general election.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was defeated on a seat in Karachi by a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which managed to clinch two National Assembly seats — NA-157 Multan and NA-237 Karachi — which were bagged by the PTI in the 2018 general elections.

In Multan, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Musa Gillani defeated Meher Bano, daughter of former foreign minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. This was the only NA seat where Khan did not contest the by-poll.

The Multan contest was keenly watched as it showcased the influential Gilani and Qureshi families of the city fighting for a key seat.

Apart from winning six NA seats, the PTI also won two Punjab assembly seats to further strengthen the position of its supported chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said that the result of the election was “another chance for the decision makers to realise their mistake and take Pakistan towards a new election.”

The ruling PML-N got just one provincial Assembly seat in Punjab to become the main loser of the day, which was seen by many as the litmus test for parties ahead of next year’s general elections.

A total of 101 candidates from different political parties and independents took part in the vote: 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh and 16 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In July, Khan’s party had won 15 out of 20 seats in the crucial Punjab Assembly by-polls, while PML-N secured victory on four seats. An Independent candidate also won.

Apparently, the PML-N led by Prime Minister Sharif is paying the price of failing to control the raging inflation but PTI has also suffered as it lost three seats out of 11 that its lawmakers had vacated.

It is said that PTI’s reversal of fortunes would have been even more drastic had Khan not opted to contest on seven seats. It not only faces a threat of revival of PML-N in Punjab but also that of a resurgent PPP in Karachi.

The Awami National Party (ANP) controlled by Bacha Khan’s descendants also fared better in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and reduced the margins of Khan’s victory. The province is controlled by PTI and the revival of ANP may pose a threat to Khan in general elections.

Khan will use his victory to press for early elections, which had been his main demand since his removal from office, but he may not succeed to get snap polls as the coalition government is still strong enough to resist the pressure.

Around 4.472 million voters are registered in these constituencies. In Punjab, 1,434 polling stations have been established, 979 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 340 in Sindh.

There were sporadic incidents of violence at various places but overall the polling process remained smooth and peaceful.

Strict security measures were taken by the authorities to maintain peace and apart from police and paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Corps, regular troops were also deployed at sensitive polling stations.

Since his removal from office through a no-confidence vote, Khan has been campaigning for snap polls and regularly holding rallies. It helped him to win 15 out of 20 seats of the Punjab assembly in July when by-elections were held.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan posts new picture with wife, fans curious if it's from his honeymoon

2
Trending

Video: 'Charo marenge' proved prophetic as BMW speeding at 230 kmph on Purvanchal expressway crashes; all four friends dead

3
Punjab

Lost all hope, says Sidhu Moosewala's dad Balkaur Singh

4
Nation

Kharge vs Tharoor: About 96 per cent turnout in Congress presidential polls; no adverse incident reported

5
Punjab

41per cent milk samples found substandard in Punjab

6
Delhi

Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for over 9 hours

7
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar death: Husband-wife duo booked for abetting 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor's suicide

8
Lifestyle

Actor Jitendra Shastri passes away

9
Punjab

PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

10
Diaspora

Hundreds attend funeral services for four members of Indian-origin Sikh family in California

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab Government tells HC

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab Government tells High Court

Pak, China teams here for SCO talks

Pakistan, China teams here for SCO talks

Second visit by officials to prepare ground for 2023 summit ...

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing triggers protest outside Hurriyat office

Kashmiri Pandit's killing triggers protest outside Hurriyat office

Justice Chandrachud next CJI, oath on Nov 9

Justice Chandrachud next CJI, oath on Nov 9

Son of longest-serving SC Chief Justice, he will have 2-year...

BJP withdraws nominee for Andheri bypoll

BJP withdraws nominee for Andheri bypoll

Paves way for Uddhav-led Sena candidate to win unopposed


Cities

View All

Snatchers’ gang busted, 3 held

Snatchers' gang busted in Amritsar, 3 held

2 rival groups clash over old enmity in Majitha subdivision; shots fired

Pingalwara signs MoU with university for free education to kids with special needs

Excise Dept seizes 245-litre alcohol in Tarn Taran village

Finally, police book 5 for attacking Tarn Taran woman

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

95 biz, 58 residential CHB units up for grabs

95 biz, 58 residential CHB units up for grabs

CBI grills Sisodia for 9 hours

CBI grills Sisodia for 9 hours

Inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Jalandhar: Jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Stubble-burning leads to accident in Shahkot, two killed

Jalandhar: Peddler held with heroin, cellphones

Officials crack down on food adulteration in Jalandhar

Kapurthala leads in paddy lifting & payment

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Illegal pistol seized from dismissed policeman who conducted recce

Miscreants attack family, damage cars in Ludhiana

Five nabbed with heroin, intoxicants in Ludhiana

Central Jail inculcating sportsmanship in inmates

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

Patiala: 'Extra duties' affect routine work of health officials

200-kg polythene bags confiscated in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib: Woman, kids hurt in acid attack