profile: imran khan

Imran Khan surprises Opposition leaders with inswinging yorker in politics

Oxford-educated Pasthun came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’ but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, giving air to the sails of Opposition ships to unceremoniously unseat his government

Imran Khan surprises Opposition leaders with inswinging yorker in politics

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters file

PTI

Islamabad, April 3

Cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan, known for surprising his opponents with inswinging yorkers in the field, startled Pakistan’s Opposition political leaders in Parliament by recommending its dissolution and blocking a no-confidence motion against him despite losing majority.

Khan, who faced his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 due to defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition, in a surprise announcement during an address to the nation on Sunday said he had advised the president to “dissolve assemblies”.

The 69-year-old leader, who was facing the prospect of being run out in the number game in Parliament on Sunday, pushed Pakistan into a constitutional and political uncertainty with his move to dissolve the National Assembly and call for early elections.

Khan had promised to bowl an inswinging yorker against Opposition leaders for tabling a no-confidence motion against him. His supporters dubbed his move as akin to taking three wickets in one ball.

The Oxford-educated Pasthun came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’ but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, giving air to the sails of Opposition ships to unceremoniously unseat his government.

Khan, whose 21-year cricketing career overshadowed his 26-year political journey, treated almost all Opposition leaders with disdain, often using derogatory remarks for them while in power, giving them a reason to unite under one banner and successfully topple his government.

Last time when Khan sought a trust vote, he comfortably won it in March 2021.

Khan launched Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which means the movement for justice, in 1996, but struggled to break the dominance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - the two main political parties that have been repeatedly in power when the powerful military was not ruling the country.

Unable to break PML-N and PPP dominance for years, he even once said, “In Pakistan politics is hereditary”, referring to the leaders of PML-N and PPP parties which are led by the Sharif family and the Bhutto family respectively.

Khan became a Member of Parliament in the 2002 elections. He was again elected to the National Assembly in the 2013 elections, when his party emerged as the second largest in the country by popular vote.

One year after elections, in May 2014, Khan alleged that the polls were rigged in favour of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In August 2014, Khan led a rally of his supporters from Lahore to Islamabad, demanding Sharif’s resignation and investigation into alleged electoral fraud.

Khan led his party to victory in the 2018 general elections during which he had promised to crackdown on corruption, enact anti-poverty programmes, improve healthcare and education and turn his country into an Islamic welfare state.

While in power, Khan repeatedly talked about making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. However, he failed to fix the economy and the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control.

On the foreign policy front, Khan had frosty relations with the West, especially the US. Khan tried to cultivate close ties with Russia while further strengthening ties with all weather ally China.

During Khan’s tenure, ties between Pakistan and India were further strained in 2019 when a Pakistan-based terror group killed 40 CRPF personnel in a suicide attack in February, forcng India to bomb the terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An intense aerial confrontation ensued between both countries the next day, in which Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured and later released by Pakistan.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

Prime Minister Khan, who insists that the Kashmir dispute remained a big issue between the two countries, raised the issue on multiple forums including the United Nations during his tenure.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

Later in 2019, Prime Minister Khan formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their religion’s holiest sites in Pakistan without needing a visa.

Khan, once touted as Pakistan’s most eligible bachelor for his rugged Pathani good looks, married thrice. His previous two marriages ended in divorce.

His first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted 9 years. Khan has two sons from her. His second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after a brief 10 months.

In 2018, Khan married for the third time. This time with his “spiritual guide” Bushra Maneka.

Khan was born in Mianwali in 1952 to Ikramullah Khan Niazi and Shaukat Khanum. His father descended from the Pashtun (Pathan) Niazi tribe of the Shermankhel clan.

He attended Aitchison College in Lahore and the Royal Grammar School Worcester in England. In 1972, he enrolled in Keble College, Oxford where he studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics, graduating with honours in 1975.

Khan played Test cricket for Pakistan between 1971 and 1992, and was captain of the national team when they won the World Cup in 1992 - the country’s first and only victory in that tournament.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days

2
Trending

Finally: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married at ancestral RK house in April

3
Bathinda

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

4
Chandigarh

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

5
Punjab

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

6
Entertainment

Malaika Arora injured in car accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

7
Nation

BJP 'full of arrogance', give chance to AAP in Gujarat, says Arvind Kejriwal at Ahmedabad roadshow

8
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Bid to remove me backed by United States, says Pakistan PM

9
Punjab

Employee can seek VRS before 20 years of service, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
Nation

Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa seeks India, Pak, China trilateral

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days

No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Pa...

Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...

After Punjab now Haryana to hold a 1-day special assembly session to stake claim over Chandigarh

Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session

The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...

Police say 6 dead, several injured in Sacramento shooting in US

Police say 6 dead, several injured in Sacramento shooting in US

Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened earl...

Alyssa Healy's blazing ton powers Australia to 356/5 against England in Women's World Cup final

Alyssa Healy's monumental ton powers Australia to 7th Women's ODI World Cup title

Defending champions England lose by 71 runs in the final

Cities

View All

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Improve functioning of MC depts, Amritsar Mayor tells officials

Lane for autos to streamline traffic near bus terminus in Amritsar

Tarn Taran woman found murdered

Notorious criminal fires at cops, escapes

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

'Cash at judge's door': Prosecution allowed to file plea to recall previous witnesses

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Docs’ strike hits OPD services

Docs' strike hits OPD services

Nawanshahr DC goes beyond the call of duty

Cancel contract if contractor fleeces vendors, says Jimpa

No fresh case reported in Jalandhar district

16 CCTVs to be installed at all DAC entry points

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Poor response to vaccination drive from kids of Ludhiana district

Heaps of garbage set on fire in Model Town Extension irks Ludhiana residents

Neighbour held for attempting to rape 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana

3 travel agents booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

Seven-day theatre festival concludes in Patiala