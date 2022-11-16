 Imran Khan threatens to sue TV channel group over Toshakhana gift sale interview : The Tribune India

Imran Khan threatens to sue TV channel group over Toshakhana gift sale interview

Umar Farooq Zahoor in an interview with Geo TV anchor Shahzeb Khanzada claimed Khan purchased the pricey watch for as less as USD 2 million in 2019

Imran Khan- File photo



PTI

Islamabad, November 16

Imran Khan on Wednesday threatened to sue a business and a TV channel over an interview about the sale of state gifts by him while he was the prime minister.

Khan purchased from the state depository called Toshakhan an expensive Graff wristwatch from the Saudi royals which he received during a visit in 2018 as well as several other gifts and sold them in Dubai for profit.

He was later ousted by the Election Commission of Pakistan from the National Assembly for not revealing the proceeds of the sale in his annual wealth statement provided to the commission.

The issue once again hit the headlines after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor in an interview with Geo TV anchor Shahzeb Khanzada provided more details about the sale of the rare watch.

Khan, who is currently recovering from gunshot wounds during an anti-government protest march, angrily responded to the interview, announcing to sue them in Pakistan and the UAE.

“Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo and Khanzada, supported by handlers, slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster and internationally wanted criminal. I have spoken to my lawyers and I plan to sue Geo, Khanzada, and the fraudster not only in Pakistan but also in the UK and UAE,” the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

Zahoor in the interview claimed he purchased the pricey watch for as less as USD 2 million in 2019.

He said that Khan’s former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar and Farah Khan, a close aide of his wife Bushra Bibi, had approached him for the sale of gifts.

He further claimed that Farah wanted to sell the watch for USD 4 to USD 5 million “but after negotiations, I purchased it for USD 2 million” and made the payment in cash on Farah’s insistence.

Farooq said negotiations for a set of the specially crafted watch, gold pen, ring, and cufflinks gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman began when his Asset Recovery Unit head Mirza Shahzad Akbar approached the exotic watches collector with a query on whether he would be interested in buying a rare watch.

Farooq had bought the set from Farah Shehzadi aka Gogi, a close friend of the former premier.

Farooq in the interview explained that one of the aspects of the low-price offering was that the seller wanted payment in cash.

Farooq said that he withdrew USD 2 million from his bank and gave it to the watch owner’s representatives after the deal.

Separately, PTI former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that his party would be initiating legal proceedings against Farooq Zahoor in the UAE and Jang Group in London.

Addressing a press conference, he maintained that the gifts were legally obtained and sold in the market, and added that a capital gain tax was also paid after the sale.

Chaudhry claimed that Zahoor had a “very shady history” and was wanted by Norway, Switzerland, Turkiye, and Pakistan since 2009 over various financial crimes.

In response to Khan and Chaudhry, Khanzada said that he stood by the contents of the interview and was ready to defend himself in any court of law. “We carried out research before the interview,” he told Geo TV.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and a vocal critic of 70-year-old Khan, in a tweet asked him to “produce receipts” of the sale of gifts.

She also asked Khan to tell the date when he would go to court rather than making announcements.

After months of evading the issue of the sale of gifts, former premier Khan on September 8 this year in a written reply admitted to having sold at least four presents, including the Graff wristwatch, he got when serving as the prime minister of Pakistan.

According to Pakistan’s law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the state depository or the Toshakhana.

The Toshakhana records suggest the Graff watch set with the pen, ring, and cufflinks was gifted to Khan during his visit to Saudi Arabia in September 2018.

Khan was earlier disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to disclose the proceeds of the sale of state gifts that he purchased from the Toshakhana, which is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to high state functionaries.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

