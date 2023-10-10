Imran Khan to be indicted in cipher case on Oct 17

PTI

Lahore, October 9

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan will be indicted in the cipher case on October 17, a court here announced as hearing in the case officially began on Monday. The hearing was presided over by special court Judge Abdul Hasnaat Zulqarnain.

Imran, 71, was arrested in August after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country’s embassy in Washington in March last year.

Prosecutor Naqvi informed the court that all the necessary copies had been provided to the court. Later, the court issued directives for all government witnesses to be summoned along with the chargesheet on October 17, the report said.

