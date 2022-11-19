 Imran Khan under scanner as Toshakhana controversy deepens : The Tribune India

Imran Khan under scanner as Toshakhana controversy deepens

Styleoutwatches categorically rejects rumours about Toshakhana gifts received by Imran, reports Geo News

Imran Khan under scanner as Toshakhana controversy deepens

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. ANI file



ANI

Islamabad (Pakistan), November 19

Financial activities of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan are under scanner as more revelations about the sale of Toshakhana gifts deepen.

Toshakhana gifts Rs 280 million in 2019 through Farah Khan, a close friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, and her whitening of the almost same amount of money the next month has put a question on Imran Khan, reported The News International.

According to Sheikh Umar Farooq Zahoor, Farah Khan sold the Toshakhana gifts to him in Dubai in April 2019 for about Rs 280 million. And the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official record showed that only after one month, when a tax amnesty scheme was announced by the government in May 2019, she got the benefit of Rs 330.

Shahzeb Khanzada disclosed more facts in his Geo News show on Wednesday including the tax returns, filed by Farah Khan and her husband Ahsan Gujjar for the financial year 2018-19, showing that she got the benefit of the 2019 amnesty scheme.

Ahsan Gujjar claimed that his wife benefited from the amnesty scheme during Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's tenure, and not during Imran Khan's government, reported The News.

However, earlier, in Geo News programme aired on April 28, 2022, Ahsan Jamil had admitted while talking to Shahzeb Khanzada that they got the benefit of the amnesty scheme in 2019 during Imran Khan's government.

Shahzeb Khanzada, in exclusive talk with Umar Zahoor, said the whole set of gifts was sold out for USD 2 million. At that time, in April 2019, US dollars' worth in Pak Rupee was 141. Converting USD 2 million to Pak Rupee at that rate would have fetched Farah Khan Rs 280 million. Imran Khan, while purchasing the gifts, had estimated their worth at Rs 100 million, and paid its 20 pc worth, in about Rs 21.5 million, reported The News.

However, Umar Farooq Zahoor told Shahzeb Khanzada he paid USD 2 million (Rs280 million) to Farah Khan.

Notably, in the wake of the money-laundering case, Umar Zahoor left Norway and started living in Dubai, and his activities in Dubai were also suspicious.

Meanwhile, The Styleoutwatches on Friday categorically rejected rumours about the Toshakhana gifts received by former prime minister Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

In a statement, Styleoutwatches said, "We certify that we never bought or sold the Graff Mecca Map diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch along with diamond cufflinks and round diamonds gent's ring, as well as rose gold pen set with diamonds to any person." The company said that it has come to our attention through various public and media sources that their verified lnstagram page (styleoutwatches) is being used politically on various social media and public posts, reported Geo News.

"We were approached by undisclosed person, to market this watch using our Instagram page," Styleoutwatches said in a statement, adding that later, however, they were told that this watch has already been sold by a third party.

"Any information about the watch being sold for USD250,000 are incorrect and baseless," clarified the company.

The statement further said that they disclaimed all liability towards selling the watch set, reported Geo News.

The company said that they reserve the right to sue and take legal action against anyone using their name and their brand to sell and market the watch.

"We have to clarify something because there is a lot of media hype and political problems going on about a particular watch," he said.

He maintained that they did not sell MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch that Imran Khan had taken from the Toshakhana.

#imran khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmers' unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

3
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

4
Trending

IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'

5
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

6
Trending

Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

8
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

9
Nation

US visa processing expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in FY 2023; Indians to benefit

10
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...

PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport near Itanagar

PM inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport, dedicates power project to nation

The airport located at Hollongi will link the border state w...

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit Amritsar to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Mohali: Sohana SHO, ASI put on notice for ‘disobedience’

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim’s body parts

LG restricts DDCD vice-chairman from discharging duties

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala