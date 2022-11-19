Imran Khan under scanner as Toshakhana controversy deepens

ANI

Islamabad (Pakistan), November 19

Financial activities of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan are under scanner as more revelations about the sale of Toshakhana gifts deepen.

Toshakhana gifts Rs 280 million in 2019 through Farah Khan, a close friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, and her whitening of the almost same amount of money the next month has put a question on Imran Khan, reported The News International.

According to Sheikh Umar Farooq Zahoor, Farah Khan sold the Toshakhana gifts to him in Dubai in April 2019 for about Rs 280 million. And the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official record showed that only after one month, when a tax amnesty scheme was announced by the government in May 2019, she got the benefit of Rs 330.

Shahzeb Khanzada disclosed more facts in his Geo News show on Wednesday including the tax returns, filed by Farah Khan and her husband Ahsan Gujjar for the financial year 2018-19, showing that she got the benefit of the 2019 amnesty scheme.

Ahsan Gujjar claimed that his wife benefited from the amnesty scheme during Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's tenure, and not during Imran Khan's government, reported The News.

However, earlier, in Geo News programme aired on April 28, 2022, Ahsan Jamil had admitted while talking to Shahzeb Khanzada that they got the benefit of the amnesty scheme in 2019 during Imran Khan's government.

Shahzeb Khanzada, in exclusive talk with Umar Zahoor, said the whole set of gifts was sold out for USD 2 million. At that time, in April 2019, US dollars' worth in Pak Rupee was 141. Converting USD 2 million to Pak Rupee at that rate would have fetched Farah Khan Rs 280 million. Imran Khan, while purchasing the gifts, had estimated their worth at Rs 100 million, and paid its 20 pc worth, in about Rs 21.5 million, reported The News.

However, Umar Farooq Zahoor told Shahzeb Khanzada he paid USD 2 million (Rs280 million) to Farah Khan.

Notably, in the wake of the money-laundering case, Umar Zahoor left Norway and started living in Dubai, and his activities in Dubai were also suspicious.

Meanwhile, The Styleoutwatches on Friday categorically rejected rumours about the Toshakhana gifts received by former prime minister Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

In a statement, Styleoutwatches said, "We certify that we never bought or sold the Graff Mecca Map diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch along with diamond cufflinks and round diamonds gent's ring, as well as rose gold pen set with diamonds to any person." The company said that it has come to our attention through various public and media sources that their verified lnstagram page (styleoutwatches) is being used politically on various social media and public posts, reported Geo News.

"We were approached by undisclosed person, to market this watch using our Instagram page," Styleoutwatches said in a statement, adding that later, however, they were told that this watch has already been sold by a third party.

"Any information about the watch being sold for USD250,000 are incorrect and baseless," clarified the company.

The statement further said that they disclaimed all liability towards selling the watch set, reported Geo News.

The company said that they reserve the right to sue and take legal action against anyone using their name and their brand to sell and market the watch.

"We have to clarify something because there is a lot of media hype and political problems going on about a particular watch," he said.

He maintained that they did not sell MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch that Imran Khan had taken from the Toshakhana.

