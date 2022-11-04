Imran Khan vows to continue protest march after attack on him

PTI

Islamabad, November 4

Imran Khan is stable after an attempt on his life and the former Pakistan prime minister is determined to continue his political struggle to press the government to call for an early election, his party has said.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the government.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), alleged it was “a planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan and he escaped narrowly”.

"The assassin planned to kill Imran Khan and the leadership of the PTI. It was not 9MM, it was a burst from an automatic weapon. No two opinions that it was a narrow escape,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Police had said that one person was killed while seven were injured. The Dawn newspaper, however, reported on Friday that 14 people were injured in addition to one killed.

Khan was shifted by road to his own-built Shaukat Khanum medical facility in Lahore where an operation was performed and was stable after it, according to his party.

His party said he is stable now. The party also said that Khan was determined to continue his protest march.