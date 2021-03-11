Imran Khan was persuaded to end his ‘Azadi March’ abruptly: Report

Khan launched his ‘Azadi March’ on March 25 to press for fresh elections in the country with the announcement to stage a sit-in in Islamabad

Imran Khan was persuaded to end his ‘Azadi March’ abruptly: Report

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, addresses during an anti government rally, in Islamabad. AP/PTI

PTI

Islamabad, May 28

A former chief justice of the Supreme Court, a retired army general and a leading businessman persuaded ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to not go ahead with the planned sit-in at the end of his party’s long march in Islamabad, a media report said on Saturday.

Khan launched his ‘Azadi March’ on March 25 to press for fresh elections in the country with the announcement to stage a sit-in in Islamabad but later called it off, saying the government would be happy if he goes ahead with it as it would lead to clashes between the people, police and the army.

“I had decided that I will sit here until the government dissolves assemblies and announces elections, but of what I have seen in the past 24 hours, they (govt) are taking the nation towards anarchy,” he told his thousands of supporters at the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue on Thursday morning.

The surprise decision by Khan not to go ahead with the sit-in at the end of the long march left almost everyone baffled — foes and allies alike.

According to the Dawn newspaper report, there is convergence on one thing — the manner in which it all ended, at least for now, carried clear indications of who made it happen.

The report quoting a source said that those who acted as a go-between included a former chief justice, a leading businessman, and a retired general.

“It was not an easy task given Imran Khan’s obstinacy and the fact that he had invested a lot of effort into it,” the source privy to the negotiations said.

Though the source did not share the chronology of the negotiations, it appeared from the discussion that they continued late into Wednesday night and probably into the early hours of Thursday, the report said.

Khan agreed to go back, without staging the planned sit-in, on the assurance that the date for the dissolution of the assemblies and fresh general elections would be announced in June.

Ousted prime minister Khan on Thursday gave a six-day deadline to the Shehbaz Sharif government for dissolving provincial assemblies and announcing fresh general elections, warning that if the “imported government” failed to do so, he would return to the capital with the “entire nation”.

“My message for the imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise, I will come back again to Islamabad after six days,” he said on Thursday.

According to the Dawn newspaper report, the general perception is that the military had to ultimately play its role to prevent things from getting out of control.

Former National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi candidly admits that he too agrees with this.

“There is a strong possibility of positive interference by the military to prevent chaos and seek a return of semblance of political stability so that the process for resuscitating the economy could begin,” Lodhi said.

Another retired general, on the condition of anonymity, said there was a realisation in the top brass that no one at the helm of affairs would be able to escape responsibility if matters were to go in a wrong direction.

The biggest challenge for the military, a source claimed, was to open up communication channels with Khan, especially in view of their frayed relations. But, as the former prime minister proceeded with the long march plans, a sense of urgency was felt everywhere and multiple channels were employed to bring him around.

Fissures between the former government and the military began late last year after the establishment decided to end all support that it had been extending to the Khan-led PTI government.

The then opposition would point fingers at ‘selectors’ — a euphemism used by them to blame the military for helping PTI form the government.

“It was decided that the military would not play a role in the political affairs,” a source said.

This withdrawal of support was, however, misconstrued by Khan as the military siding with his opponents.

That’s how “neutrals” began to feature in the former prime minister’s political statements. His view was that he was righteous and the rest were evil and hence the military should continue supporting him, the report said.

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid’s transfer and the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the ISI chief — which many believe caused the eventual breakup — was actually a consequence of the military’s decision to distance itself from political affairs, said a political source, who had watched the episode from close quarters.

Khan, who was ousted from power last month through a no-trust vote, had apparently lost the support of the Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief last year.

He has been claiming that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” because his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power. He has named the US as the country behind the conspiracy, a charge denied by Washington.

#imran khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Drugs-on-cruise' case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

2
Punjab

Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

3
Punjab

Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2-month stint as health minister

4
Punjab

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

5
Delhi

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

6
Himachal

Private bus operators peeved, threaten to drag Himachal Govt to court

7
Business

Elon Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India

8
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

9
Nation

Two Ugandan women carrying cocaine capsules worth Rs 28 crore in stomach held at Delhi's IGI airport

10
Punjab

Sand, gravel supply increases in Punjab, so do rates

Don't Miss

View All
Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Sports

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
Trending

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Trending

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Top News

DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child

DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child

IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to bo...

Punjab govt withdraws security of 424 VIPs in state

Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

These include former MLAs, jathedars of two Takhts, heads of...

Punjab withdraws 3 security guards of Akal Takht jathedar; he offers to return even remaining 3

Punjab withdraws 3 security guards of Akal Takht jathedar; he offers to return even remaining 3

The Punjab govt has withdrawn the security of 424 VIPs in th...

Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahni are AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney are AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha polls

While Seechewal is a renowned environment activist and socia...

Narcotics Control Bureau arrests 8, seizes 35 kg heroin in pan-India drug bust

Narcotics Control Bureau arrests 8, seizes 35 kg heroin in pan-India drug bust

Rs 5.8 lakh in cash also seized during the operation

Cities

View All

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get ~1,500

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get Rs 1,500

Five months on, Beas cops fail to trace kidnapped 12-yr-old boy

Gurdaspur diary: We make a life by what we give, says Dr Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

SGPC: No plans to phase out harnonium from Gurmat Kirtan as yet at Golden Temple

Digging case: Amritsar MC starts demolishing hotel's dilapidated portion

Water quality at 334 govt schools to be examined

Water quality at 334 Malwa govt schools to be examined

Teachers demand transparent transfer policy

General Category Welfare Federation seeks appointment of chairman

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Panchkula ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

Chandigarh MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

Newspaper vendor's death: Thar driver in Chandigarh Police net

Stones thrown on Shatabdi Express coming from Delhi to Chandigarh

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

'Jal da rakha, kal da rakha' mission to give push to DSR

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to War Memorial in Amritsar

Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Ahead of monsoon, Jalandhar villagers want Sutlej banks to be fortified; seek bolstering Phillaur-Darewal stretch

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car near Khanna

Ludhiana couple's killers had consumed 'chitta' to garner courage, say police

Ludhiana: Shopkeeper, snatcher held with 39 cell phones

PLA team reaches Ludhiana civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

SE gets show-cause notice for not submitting report regarding 212 crore 'irregularities' in road repair works

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he ‘sat on SHO’s chair’

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he 'sat on SHO's chair' in Rajpura

Patiala MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

DLSA holds medical camp at Patiala Central Jail

Punjabi University sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it