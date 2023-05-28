 Imran Khan's image switch: From being a playboy to becoming Pakistan's guardian angel : The Tribune India

Imran Khan's image switch: From being a playboy to becoming Pakistan's guardian angel

Imran Khan has always been surrounded by stories of relationships that have had a major impact on his life and depict how this played a pivotal role in his transformation

Imran Khan's image switch: From being a playboy to becoming Pakistan's guardian angel

Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan.



IANS

Islamabad, May 28

Imran Khan's life is full of stories that establish him as a person who has not only enjoyed fame, but also love, intimate relationships and passion. However, the transformation from being a playboy to becoming Pakistans only hope for a progressive future, raising a voice against Islamophobia and spearheading a move towards the formation of a religiously driven welfare Islamic state, has truly been a 360 degree turn.

Imran Khan has always been surrounded by stories of relationships that have had a major impact on his life and depict how this played a pivotal role in his transformation.

His first known relationship was with Sita White, daughter of the late British industrialist and billionaire Lord Gordon White, who was also a prominent American industrialist. Sita White fell in love with the handsome bachelor Imran Khan, and both stayed in a love relationship for at least six years.

As per reports, both decided to have a baby in 1991 and Tyrian Jade was born in Los Angeles in June 1992. However, Khan refused to accept Tyrian as his daughter but was later forced to do so after a Los Angeles court ruled that Khan was Tyrian's father.

Khan's life took another turn when he married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of another billionaire James Goldsmith with a highly influential presence in the Jewish community.

Being a Pakistani Muslim, Khan's marriage into an influential Jewish family became a point of concern for many despite the fact that Jemima accepted Islam. However, Khan's marriage and the birth of his two boys brought some clarity and direction in his life. The marriage later ended and Jemima lives in the United Kingdom with her two sons and her stepdaughter, while Imran Khan lives in Pakistan.

Khan's another marriage debacle was with Reham, by far one of the bitterest ones as it happened under critical circumstances and at a time when Khan's political popularity was at its peak. Khan's marriage with Reham ended with serious allegations levelled by her. She even wrote a book detailing spicy and not so comfortable details about Khan.

But Imran Khan's life witnessed a major makeover as he got close to his spiritual healer and current wife Bushra Bibi, who in contrast to his earlier life partners, came from a spiritual and religious background.

Bushra Bibi's entry into Imran Khan's life brought about a transformation in his personality, attitude and approach towards life. Khan saw a switch from his playboy image to a new image of an enlightened person with better understanding of Islam, its values, coupled with a narrative focused on the formation of a welfare state, run under the Islamic religious laws of Shariah.

His transformation saw added support for him as his popularity among the masses was now enlarged with acceptability among the religious factions, who agreed with the formation of an Islamic welfare state in Pakistan.

It would not be wrong to maintain that Imran Khan's relationships have had a major effect on his life and have brought about changes in him in ways even he could never have imagined.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

2
Diaspora

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

3
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

4
Nation Explainer

Sengol, what is the big controversy all about

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

6
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

7
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

8
Punjab

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

9
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

10
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

In pictures: India’s new Parliament building

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Wrestlers protest LIVE update: Police detain farm leaders from Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi for women Mahapanchayat

'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

Proud moment for families

CKD to open new schools in Batala

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

Old enmity takes ugly turn, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Man arrested for supplying arms to Neeraj Bawana gang

Teacher booked for sexual harassment

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot