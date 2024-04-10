Imran Khan’s jail security costs Rs 12 lakhs monthly

Islamabad: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's jail security measures at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi are costing a hefty monthly bill of over Rs 12 lakhs, according to a report submitted by the jail superintendent to the Lahore HC. PTI
Explosive device flung at US Satanic temple
Salem: Someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of the Satanic temple in Massachusetts at a time when no one was inside, and the device and damage it caused were not found until nearly 12 hours later, police said. AP
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons