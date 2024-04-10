Imran Khan’s jail security costs Rs 12 lakhs monthly

Islamabad: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's jail security measures at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi are costing a hefty monthly bill of over Rs 12 lakhs, according to a report submitted by the jail superintendent to the Lahore HC. PTI

Explosive device flung at US Satanic temple

Salem: Someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of the Satanic temple in Massachusetts at a time when no one was inside, and the device and damage it caused were not found until nearly 12 hours later, police said. AP

