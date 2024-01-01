 Imran Khan’s party challenges acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers from Lahore Assembly seat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Imran Khan’s party challenges acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers from Lahore Assembly seat

Imran Khan’s party challenges acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers from Lahore Assembly seat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf approached the tribunal after ECP rejected nomination papers of Khan and 90 per cent of important leaders of the party

Imran Khan’s party challenges acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers from Lahore Assembly seat

Nawaz Sharif. Reuters file



PTI

Lahore, January 1

The acceptance of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers from Lahore's National Assembly seat for the general elections was on Monday challenged by senior members of jailed former premier Imran Khan's party, saying the three-time former prime minister was disqualified for life by the apex court in 2017.

Khan's party approached the appellate tribunal after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the nomination papers of Khan and 90 per cent of important leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The ECP, however, approved the candidature of Sharif from two National Assembly seats from Mansahara and Lahore.

The returning officers who are bureaucrats have en masse rejected the nomination papers of the PTI leaders from across the country apparently on the direction of the military establishment.

On Monday, several PTI leaders including former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former federal ministers Moonis Elahi and Zartaj Gul challenged the rejection of their papers in the election tribunals of the high court.

The Returning Officers have rejected the nomination papers of a record of over 3,500 candidates for the national and provincial assembly seats.

On Monday, Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmad filed an appeal before the Lahore High Court's appellate tribunal challenging the candidature of Sharif for being declared disqualified for lifetime by the Supreme Court.

“The acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's paper is illegal and unlawful as in 2017 the SC had disqualified him for lifetime in the Panama Papers case,” Advocate Ahmad said and added that under the law of the land, the 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader can't contest Feb 8 polls.

Sharif is already being tipped as the prime minister by the military establishment for the fourth time.

According to political observers, the military has removed all legal and other hurdles on his way to becoming the premier for a record fourth time.

“The military establishment is making sure that Imran Khan and his party couldn't even contest the polls and all required measures and tactics it has made so far have fully exposed the military,” they said.

Meanwhile, the ECP claimed that the nomination papers of Imran Khan for two National Assembly seats in Mianwali and Lahore cities were rejected on “moral” and other grounds including his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on January 11 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by the next day.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13 while polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.

The PTI has termed the rejection of nomination papers of most of its candidates including its founder Imran Khan on flimsy grounds as “state terrorism.”

“Returning officers are accomplices & reason why PTI had requested ROs from the Judiciary & not bureaucracy. Some group members may not be aware but bureaucracy including deputy commissioners signing illegal restraining orders for PTI leadership have been appointed ROs by the interim setup, adding more hostility to the already perpetuated situation,” a PTI spokesperson said.

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan said the state machinery is in full swing against PTI's candidates whose proposers and seconders or themselves are being openly harassed, assaulted and pushed back from ROs' offices.

“This is the worst kind of misuse of authority and abuse of process. It is a flagrant failure of ECP in the performance of its constitutional duties. We strongly condemn and deplore this. But Tigers will stay steadfast till February 8 and thereafter.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Imran Khan #Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Punjab refuses to send tableau for Bharat Parv

4
Haryana

Living near power unit for 40 years, Panipat villagers to shift at last

5
Punjab

Punjab govt promotes 15 IAS officers

6
Ludhiana

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

7
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

8
World

Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline

9
Punjab

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

10
Himachal

Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu moves Supreme Court against High Court order to shift him

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

7.4 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ishikawa; tsunami warnings issued

Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline

3 metre high tsunami expected to hit Niigata and other prefe...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

Three days after the WFI held its polls, the ministry suspen...

CJI Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Article 370 verdict

CJI Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Article 370 verdict

On issue of denial of same-sex marriage rights to queer comm...

Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted?

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...


Cities

View All

516 gm of gold worth ~33L seized at airport

516 gm of gold worth Rs 33L seized at airport

G20 edu meet puts city on global map

4 of robbers' gang held, bikes recovered

RMPI protests over police inaction

Firing outside eating joint in Chheharta

~11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Rs 11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Now, institute to confer degrees on special kids

Two thieves land in Chandigarh police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Excise policy in works, Chandigarh mulls unveiling ahead of poll code

No awareness, outlet promoting artisans at Chandigarh railway station goes ‘unnoticed’

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar MC’s property tax recovery scheme gets poor response

Open House: What steps should the govt take to invite investors & industry to the Jalandhar district?

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT investigating drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

New Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar vows to crack down on drug mafia

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala