Imran Khan's party moves Islamabad HC to shift him from Attock jail to Adiala prison; seeks A-class facilities

Lawyers, who support Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, hold a protest against Khan's imprisonment, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, August 7, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

Islamabad, August 7

Imran Khan's party on Monday petitioned the Islamabad High Court to shift the jailed former prime minister from the Attock jail in Punjab province to Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala prison, keeping in view his affluent family background, social and political status.

In a petition, the lawyer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party requested the Islamabad High Court to transfer the deposed premier where A-class facilities are available, adding that his family, lawyers and his physician Dr Faisal Sultan should be allowed to meet him.

He maintained that meeting his lawyers, legal team and family was the fundamental right of the party chairman.

Khan, 70, was arrested from his home in Lahore on Saturday shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana corruption case and sentenced him to three years in jail.

After his arrest, he was shifted to Attock jail in Attock city in Punjab province though the court order directed authorities to lodge him at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala prison.

In a separate development, it was reported that Khan was shifted to cell no 2 in Attock jail, which has high security and “better facilities”, Geo News reported.

The size of cell no 2 is bigger than the previous one and has a table, chair, mattress, and bed.

"Since childhood, the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life... is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the ... captain of Pakistan national Cricket team...," the petition read.

"Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules."

A team of doctors has been appointed for the PTI chairman and will check up on him in two shifts, Geo News reported.

After his arrest, "Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," Judge Humayun Dilawar wrote in his judgment, handing Khan three years in jail, along with a fine of Rs 100,000, while issuing an arrest warrant for his immediate arrest.

The petition on Monday, filed through Khan's attorney Naeem Haider Panjotha, added that Khan was being kept in a "small cell of 9 x 11 feet".

It further appealed that the PTI's chair's legal team, personal physician and family members be allowed to meet him.

"Moreover, Dr Faisal Sultan is the physician of the petitioner for twenty-five years and is aware of the entire medical history of the Petitioner."

The Toshakhana case says that Khan “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept, during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

This is the second time in three months that Khan has been arrested.

Khan was arrested on May 9 in Islamabad from the high court's premises in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, sparking violent protests by his supporters.

Khan faces more than 140 cases across the country and charges like terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.

