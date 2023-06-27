Imran Khan’s party president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held in money laundering case

ANI

Islamabad, June 26

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials on Monday arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. His arrest comes after the anti-corruption court (ATC) granted him bail on June 24.

As per the details, the FIA officials have arrested Pervaiz Elahi for an investigation into a money laundering case. The ATC had given bail to Elahi on June 24. However, a hurdle stopped the bail petitioner from reaching the designated camp office to complete the process for release, causing hindrance to his release.

The former Punjab chief minister was arrested by the FIA and taken from Camp Jail, Lahore, in an armoured vehicle. This is the sixth case for which the investigation agency arrested Elahi.

FIA authorities presented PTI President before the district court in the Kachehri district. The FIA has urged the court to grant physical remand to make further investigation into the alleged money laundering case, according to ARY News report.

The district Kachehri court in Lahore has kept the decision reserved regarding the physical remand of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The court proceedings witnessed the conclusion of arguments presented by the lawyers involved in the case.