Imran Khan’s party to merge with Sunni Ittehad Council if Pakistan poll body returns election symbol, says former Speaker

Islamabad, March 15

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said should Election Commission of Pakistan validate their recent internal elections and restore their electoral symbol of the ‘bat’, the PTI is open to the idea of “merging” with Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), as per news reports.

Qaiser underscored that the decision was reached after thorough deliberation within the party, considering the limited options available.

When pressed on whether PTI-endorsed candidates joining SIC would maintain their affiliation, Qaiser affirmed, indicating that not only would they remain within SIC but also merge with it.

He clarified that in the event of the PTI reclaiming its electoral symbol, both entities would amalgamate, retaining the PTI identity, as opposed to the current scenario where PTI candidates operate under the SIC banner.

Regarding the legality of such a merger, Qaiser mentioned ongoing consultations with legal experts to ensure compliance with the law.

Furthermore, in response to Peshawar High Court’s ruling upholding the election commission’s decision to withhold reserved seats for SIC, Qaiser stated the PTI’s intention to challenge this verdict in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in January this year set aside the Peshawar High Court order that reinstated ‘bat’ as the party’s electoral symbol for the upcoming general elections.

This led to PTI’s ticket holders contesting the elections as independent candidates. PTI’s bid to join the elections using the PTI-Nazriati splinter group’s symbol, the batsman, also hit a snag after the latter went back on an agreement that would have allowed the PTI candidates to stand in the elections with their symbol, according to news reports.

