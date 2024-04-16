Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi 'demands' medical checkup of own choice claims of heartburn, aches in throat

ANI

Islamabad, April 16

Former First Lady of Pakistan, Bushra Bibi, filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday and appealed to the court for a check-up and medical tests from Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other private hospital of her choice to examine if she was poisoned through contaminated food, Dawn reported.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi said that she is suffering from heartburn, aches in throat and mouth and that she believes that it is the result of eating poisonous meals.

Further, she stated that she was poisoned and subjected to psychological torture at her Banigala residence, which has been declared a sub-jail, as per Dawn.

Moreover, the petitioner alleged that the government was trying to eliminate her to put pressure on PTI founder Imran Khan. She also alleged that the jail authorities had installed closed-circuit cameras in her bathroom, which was a violation of her privacy, the News International reported.

According to Dawn , the petitioner said she has not been given ample time to meet her family members and lawyers.

Bushra Bibi has also appealed for her transfer to Adiala Jail, with a petition concerning this matter currently awaiting consideration by the IHC Further, she urged the authorities to ensure the protection of her fundamental rights.

In the Iddat case, the counsel of complainant Khawar Farid Maneka continued his arguments in support of the conviction and the sentence awarded to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The counsel of Khan, Salman Akram Raja, on the other hand, urged the court to conclude the arguments of the complainant's counsel advocate, Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

Raja accused Abbasi of applying delaying tactics in the case.

During the course of the arguments, Abbasi read out the verdict of the trial court and said the key witnesses in the case were Mufti Saeed, who solemnised the Nikkah; Aun Chaudhry, a witness of the Nikkah ceremony; and Latif, a domestic servant of Khawar Maneka.

He said that Section 496-B (fornication) was added to the charges against Khan and his wife on the complaint of Maneka, but the trial court deleted this offence during framing of the charges.

He argued that he would assist the trial court on Section 496 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and requested that the court adjourn the hearing until May. He said that he would require at least 4 to 5 hours to conclude the arguments.

Raja, on the other hand, pointed out that if the trial continued in late hours, the arguments on the appeal against conviction could continue after the regular court timings. He, however, asked judge Shahrukh Arjumand to adjourn for a single day.

The judge responded that the courts have remained closed for Eid holidays and, therefore, he has a workload for the entire week.

