Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi moves Lahore court against her possible arrest

ANI

Lahore, September 5

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a stay on her possible arrest, The News International reported on Tuesday.

In the petition, she has sought details of all the cases, including undisclosed FIRs registered against her.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Mohal filed the petition, representing Bushra Bibi, pleading that the agencies, including FIA, NAB, police and ACE, have been keeping the FIRs secret so the petitioner could not approach the courts for grant of pre-arrest bail.

Her petition contended that after the illegal removal of her husband from the office of the prime minister, the political victimisation against her, her husband and other members of the family started by the federal and provincial governments, and law-enforcement agencies with mala fide and ulterior motives lodged many false and frivolous FIRs against the petitioner and her husband on the direction of the governments.

Her petition asked the court to declare the act of the respondents illegal and restrain them from arresting the petitioner in any undisclosed case or inquiry.

The hearing of the petition is fixed before the court of Justice Alia Neelum, The News International reported.

Earlier, Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulaqrnain heard the case and granted bail to Bushra Bibi till September 12 in the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi’s bail was accepted against surety bonds worth 5 lakh Pakistani rupees.

The former first lady has been accused of keeping a locket, chain, earrings, two rings and a bracelet from the Toshakhana gifts. She is also accused of keeping gold, diamonds, necklaces, and bracelets, according to ARY news.

