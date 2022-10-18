Imran Khan stuns ruling group, wins six seats in bypolls

PTI

Islamabad, October 17

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by ex-PM Imran Khan on Monday swept the crucial by-elections, winning six out of eight National Assembly seats and two out of three seats in Punjab, in another jolt to the Shehbaz Sharif government.

The contest was between PM Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

#imran khan #Pakistan #shehbaz sharif