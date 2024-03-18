Imran wants treason case against officials who ‘stole’ mandate

PTI

Islamabad, March 17

Pakistan’s jailed former PM Imran Khan has sought high treason proceedings against officials who allegedly stole his party’s mandate in the February general elections and allowed the rival PML-N and the PPP to form a coalition government.

Khan’s remarks came as he spoke to reporters on Saturday after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case in which his wife Bushra Bibi, aide Farah Gogi and property tycoon Malik Riaz are also implicated.

The February 8 elections in Pakistan were marred by the allegations of vote rigging. Though more than 90 independent candidates backed by Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP struck a post-poll deal and formed a coalition government in the country.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan