Imran's aide quits as PTI secy gen, V-P resigns too

IANS

Islamabad, May 25

Amidst the resignations of a series of high-profile leaders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar announced he was no longer part of the core committee, while senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry also parted ways, dealing a major blow to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s beleaguered party.

Ex-PM, wife barred from flying abroad The Pakistan federal government has decided to add the names of 80 persons, including PTI chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, to the no-fly list, the media reported

The development came a day after Shireen Mazari and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan resigned from the party, The News reported. Umar announced the decision hours after he was released from the Adiala Jail on the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order. “Given the current situation after May 9, it is not possible for me to continue as the party’s secretary general. I am not quitting the party but would no longer remain a part of the core committee,” he said in a statement. “I want to talk openly about what needs to be done... But when you are in a leadership position, it is not (apt) that you give your individual opinion.”