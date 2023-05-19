Imran's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, complains about using her kids for 'political agenda in Pakistan'

London, May 19
Directly addressing outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, complained of fake accounts on the micro-blogging site pretending to be her sons, which she claimed were created by "imposters with a political agenda in Pakistan".
In a tweet late on Thursday, the 49-year-old said: Thanks @elonmusk... Fake accounts pretending to be my children, created by imposters with a political agenda in Pakistan. This is exactly what I feared would happen when you took away Twitter's verification blue ticks.
"FYI my children are not on social media & have no plans to be." Goldsmith and Khan were married in May 1995, and divorced nine years later in June 2004.
Goldsmith has two sons from her marriage to Khan -- Sulaiman Isa (born 1996) and Kasim (born 1999).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCB ex-officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan case, moves HC
It is alleged that Wankhede and others demanded the bribe no...
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar leave for Delhi to discuss cabinet formation, allocation of portfolios
A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Thursday form...
AP CJ Prashant K Mishra, senior advocate KV Viswanathan take oath as Supreme Court judges
CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to the newly a...