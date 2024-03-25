Imran’s party denied nod to hold protest

PTI

Islamabad, March 24

The Pakistani authorities on Sunday rejected a request of jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to hold a protest rally in Islamabad against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections due to security reasons.

The beleaguered party had asked the capital city administration to allow it to hold a public gathering on March 23 or March 30, the first such event since the February 8 elections.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon turned down the request given the “law and order” situation.

Two days ago, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the capital's DC to decide on the matter and present a report in this regard. The party has allegedly been facing hurdles to continue its political activities. A similar move to hold a rally in Rawalpindi on February 5 was rejected by the administration.

