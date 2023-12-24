Imran’s party loses‘bat’ symbol ahead of elections

Islamabad, December 23
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stripped of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its iconic ‘bat’ symbol -- a sign that depicts its founder, Imran Khan’s former life of cricket.
A five-member ECP bench — headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja —declared PTI’s intra-party elections “unlawful”. The order was announced on the petition of Akbar S Babar, a former PTI member, who claimed that the PTI did not stage the elections in line with the rules.
This serves as a major blow to the former ruling party as it gears up for the February 8 elections.
