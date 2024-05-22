 In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Demonstrators display Palestinian flags and chant slogans while marching in Boston, US, on May 21, 2024. The demonstrators, who called for an end to the war in Gaza, staged the protest while President Joe Biden was visiting Boston. AP/PTI



AP

Barcelona (Spain), May 22

Norway, Ireland and Spain recognised a Palestinian state on Wednesday in a historic move that drew condemnation from Israel and jubilation from the Palestinians. Israel ordered back its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.

It was a lightning cascade of announcements. First was Norway, whose Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said “there cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.”      

Gahr Støre said the Scandinavian country will officially recognise a Palestinian state as of May 28. “By recognising a Palestinian state, Norway supports the Arab peace plan,” he said.

Several European Union countries have in the past weeks indicated that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Norway, which is not a member of the European Union but mirror its moves, has been an ardent supporter of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel,” the Norwegian government leader said. “Palestine has a fundamental right to an independent state.”                  

The move comes as Israeli forces have led assaults on the northern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip in May, causing a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

The Scandinavian country “will therefore regard Palestine as an independent state with all the rights and obligations that entails”, Gahr Støre said.

Norway’s recognition of a Palestine state comes more than 30 years after the first Oslo agreement was signed in 1993. Since then, “the Palestinians have taken important steps towards a two-state solution”, the Norwegian government said.

It said that the World Bank determined that Palestine had met key criteria to function as a state in 2011, that national institutions have been built up to provide the population with important services.

“The war in Gaza and the constant expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank still mean that the situation in Palestine is more difficult than it has been in decades,” the Norwegian government said.

Also on Wednesday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris made his announcement, saying it was a move coordinated with Spain and Norway, “an historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine”.

He said the move was intended to help move the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to resolution through a two-state solution.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that his country will recognise Palestine as a state on May 28. Sánchez, Spain’s Socialist leader since 2018, made the expected announcement to the nation’s Parliament on Wednesday.

Sánchez has spent months touring European and Middle Eastern countries to garner support for the recognition of Palestine, as well as a possible ceasefire in Gaza. He has said several times that he was committed to the move.

Earlier this month, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Albares said he had informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of his government’s intention of recognising Palestine.

The fast-moving developments drew Israel’s condemnation. Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered Israel’s ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to immediately return to Israel, as Norway said it would recognize a Palestinian state and Ireland was expected to do the same.

“Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays,” Katz said.

He said that the recognition could impede efforts to return Israel’s hostages being held in Gaza and makes a cease-fire less likely by “rewarding the jihadists of Hamas and Iran.” He also threatened to recall Israel’s ambassador to Spain if the country takes a similar position.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Norway’s recognition of a Palestinian state and called on other countries to follow.

In a statement carried by the official Wafa news agency, he says Norway’s decision, announced Wednesday, will enshrine “the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination” and support efforts to bring about a two-state solution with Israel. 

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Israel #Palestine #Spain


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

2
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

3
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

4
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

5
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

6
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

7
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recites poem ‘Kikli 2.0’ at Badal village during roadshow in favour of Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Khuddian

9
India

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

10
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian as a state

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway

Supreme Court slams former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for ‘suppressing facts’; JMM leader withdraws plea against arrest

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case

Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...

Pune accident Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758

Pune accident: Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said the Porsche was impo...

Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?

Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?

Some attribute low voting in first 5 phases to an 'unhappy' ...

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in the accident case

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaura...


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Harmohan Dhawan's son Vikram has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

‘Assault’ case: ‘Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me’, says Swati Maliwal

Man behind Delhi Metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets