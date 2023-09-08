 In a significant breakthrough, scientists successfully create kidneys with human cells in pig embryos : The Tribune India

  • World
  • In a significant breakthrough, scientists successfully create kidneys with human cells in pig embryos

In a significant breakthrough, scientists successfully create kidneys with human cells in pig embryos

The big advance may one day pave the way for human organ transplantation and tackle shortages

In a significant breakthrough, scientists successfully create kidneys with human cells in pig embryos

Photo for representation



IANS

Beijing, September 8

In a significant breakthrough, Chinese scientists have for the first time in the world successfully created kidneys with human cells in pig embryos -- a big advance that may one day pave the way for human organ transplantation and tackle shortages.  

When transferred into surrogate pig mothers, the developing humanised kidneys had normal structure and tubule formation after 28 days.

This is the first time the scientists have been able to grow a solid humanised organ inside another species, though previous studies have used similar methods to generate human tissues such as blood or skeletal muscle in pigs.

The researchers focused on kidneys because they are one of the first organs to develop, and they're also the most commonly transplanted organ in human medicine.

“Rat organs have been produced in mice, and mouse organs have been produced in rats, but previous attempts to grow human organs in pigs have not succeeded,” said Liangxue Lai of the Guangzhou Institute of Biomedicine and Health, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Wuyi University in China.

"Our approach improves the integration of human cells into recipient tissues and allows us to grow human organs in pigs,” Lai added. The research appeared in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

Integrating human stem cells into pig embryos has been a challenge because pig cells outcompete human cells and pig and human cells have different physiological needs.

For the breakthrough, the team first created a niche within the pig embryo so that the human cells would not have to compete with pig cells by using CRISPR to genetically engineer a single-cell pig embryo so that it was missing two genes that are needed for kidney development.

The researchers then engineered human pluripotent stem cells -- cells that have the potential to develop into any cell type -- to make them more amenable to integration and less likely to self-destruct by temporarily shutting down apoptosis.

Then, they converted these cells into "naive" cells resembling early human embryonic cells by culturing them in a special medium.

Before implanting the developing embryos in surrogate sows, the researchers grew the chimeras in conditions that were optimised to provide unique nutrients and signals to both the human and pig cells, since these cells usually have disparate needs.

Altogether, the researchers transferred 1,820 embryos to 13 surrogate mothers. After either 25 or 28 days, they terminated gestation and extracted the embryos to assess whether the chimeras had successfully produced humanised kidneys.

The researchers collected five chimeric embryos for analysis (two at 25 days and three at 28 days post-implantation) and found that they had structurally normal kidneys for their stage of development and were composed of 50-60 per cent human cells.

At 25-28 days, the kidneys were in the mesonephros stage (the second stage of kidney development); they had formed tubules and buds of cells that would eventually become ureters connecting the kidney to the bladder.

The team next wants to allow the kidneys to develop for a longer duration. They're also working to generate other human organs in pigs, including the heart and pancreas.

The long-term goal is to optimise this technology for human organ transplantation, but the researchers acknowledge the work will be complex and could take many years. Meanwhile, the technology could also be used to study the development of human organs and developmental diseases. 

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police arrest drug trafficker who sent swimmers to collect 50-kg heroin consignment from Pakistan

2
Punjab

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

3
India

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

4
Trending

UPI ATM unveiled: Get ready for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

5
Trending

160-kg woman falls from bed in Thane; disaster teams, fire brigade rush to heave her back

6
India

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

7
World

Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space

8
Himachal

Supreme Court upholds validity of Himachal law that imposes tax on vehicles carrying passengers free of cost

9
J & K

Apples, ‘chapatis’, fence cutters among recoveries from terrorists shot dead in Poonch

10
Himachal

IIT-Mandi director's remark 'cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal because people eat meat' slammed by Congress

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...

G20 Summit achieves PM's vision of result-oriented gathering: Sherpa Amitabh Kant

G20 Summit achieves PM's vision of result-oriented gathering: Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Kant enumerates six broad priorities where G20 under India’s...

Congress chief Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President; Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda get invite

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President

All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner

It's special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20

It's special as son-in-law of India, Rishi Sunak says on visit to Delhi for G20

Says he is ‘heading to G20 with a clear focus’

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, counting starts

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

The seven seats are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Chandigarh: Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

Chandigarh: 23-year-old held for raping minor

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at Bapu Dham Colony

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held