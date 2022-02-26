Baby's birth in Kyiv subway brings new hope to battered Ukraine

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 26

A baby’s offering new hope to an embattled nation amid the bleak images of the Russian invasion.

The official Twitter handle of the parliament of Ukraine posted the photo. The baby was born to a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman on the Kyiv subway, the post said.

“Two hours ago, a woman gave birth in the #Kyiv subway,” Kyiv said in its post. “This news is what gives us hope!”

Underground metro stations in Ukraine have been turned into makeshift bomb shelters.

The post has gone viral since, bringing in reactions from across the world.

Two hours ago, a woman gave birth in the #Kyiv subway. This news is what gives us hope! pic.twitter.com/tnxCSnaERO — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) February 25, 2022

예뻐라💜 아기님 꼭 평화속에서 엄마아빠사랑 담뿍받으며 행복속에서 살아가길!! — 💜에테💙 (@kO7pXFZHlbTapSd) February 26, 2022

🙏💛💙🙏🇨🇦 prayers from Canada that he/she will grow up strong and free — Tristin Vaters (@VatersTristinM) February 25, 2022

Happy Birthday sweet one....Prayers for her family.... — Trish Thomas Mink (@AVH03056144) February 25, 2022

#ukraine crisis